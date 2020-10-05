Rising crimes

In the first 60 days of 2020, as many as 73 incidents of rape were reported in Lahore alone. This shows that every day, someone was raped. This horrifying fact calls for the authorities to do something about this issue.

Across the country, the number of rape cases and kidnapping is increasing rapidly. It is sad to see that the authorities are not taking these issues seriously. When incidents like these happen, both the family of the victim and the victim are blamed. Why can’t we live peacefully? Why can’t Pakistani women travel at night? Why are we not safe in our own country? The government should hand strict punishment to culprit to ensure that no one commits this heinous crime.

Muhammad Ahsan

Peshawar