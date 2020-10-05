Kaavan, the lone elephant at the Islamabad Zoo, will soon fly to Cambodia to live in a safe sanctuary. After years of torture, the lonely elephant will finally be at a peaceful place. It was extremely painful to see the condition of the beautiful beast. We fail to understand why the zoo kept it in this miserable condition.

Elephants are generally intelligent animals. It is heart-breaking to even acknowledge that we can be so cruel. It is hoped that the authorities will hold the people who are responsible for the weak health of the elephant accountable.

Hifza Jamal

Lahore