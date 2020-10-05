close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
AFP
October 5, 2020

Italy smiles again as Ulissi wins Giro second stage

Sports

AFP
October 5, 2020

AGRIGENTO, Italy: UAE Team Emirates´ Italian Diego Ulissi won an uphill dash for the line on stage 2 of the Giro d´Italia on Sunday as compatriot Filippo Ganna kept the overall leader´s pink jersey.

The victory ahead of Peter Sagan was Ulissi´s seventh on the Giro and follows Ganna´s home crowd pleasing win on Saturday.

"We played the tactics just right, as we had planned in the morning briefing," said Ulissi, backed by mainly Italian coaches.

Race favourite, Team Ineos captain Geraint Thomas, and the main contenders for the three-week event all finished together on the Sicilian hilltop.

