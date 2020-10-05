close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
ND
News Desk
October 5, 2020

Nameer clinches Afeef Trophy men’s singles title

Sports

ND
News Desk
October 5, 2020

KARACHI: Nameer Shamsi clinched men’s singles title at 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championships that concluded at Beach View Club here on Sunday.

In the final of the said category, Nameer beat Shiraz Bhand from Hyderabad 6-3, 6-2 to claim the title.

And in the final of men’s doubles, the pair of Nameer Shamsi and Rayan Jawad defeated the duo of P Kumar and Asim Gul 8-3.

Meanwhile, Ashar Mir thrashed Raahim Veqar 6-0, 6-1 in the final of under-17 singles.

In the final of under-13 singles, Samer Zaman won against Muneer Derbari 1-4, 4-1 5-4(5).

In the final of under-11 singles, Samer Zaman beat Shehzer Ali 4-1, 4-1.

In the final of under-9 singles, Abdul Wahab overpowered Zayed Zaman 12-10, 8-10, 10-8.

In the final of under-15 doubles, Muneer Derbari and Ibrahim Sajjad beat Ibrahim Noman and Yousuf Haleem 8-2.

