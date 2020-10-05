BISL cancelled

KARACHI: The third edition of Balochistan International Squash League (BISL) has been cancelled.

The BISL, which was converted into a $20,000 international event, was scheduled at Serena Hotel Quetta in Balochistan from November 3-7.

Though the event was approved by Professional Squash Association (PSA), it suddenly faced cancellation.

PSA announced the cancellation of the league in its official tour update this week.

The prime reason of the cancellation of the event was the unavailability of the glass squash courts.

“The glass court is owned by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and they asked five hundred thousand rupees for it,” said a source.

The source added that this generated skirmish between the federation and the organisers but the ultimate loss was of the local players.

Pakistan has hosted only one international event so far this year.

“Also, the organisers refused to take this event to Karachi claiming BISL is an effort to highlight the peaceful image of Pakistan in general and Balochistan in particular,” said the source.

It is to be noted that BISL was started in 2017.

“Now it is very likely that the organisers will host this event as an invitational league featuring top players from across the world,” said the source.