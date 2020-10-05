Usman beats Boida to bag ABF crown

ISLAMABAD: Usman Wazeer knocked out Indonesian Boida Bulldozer in the fourth round to win the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) title during Saturday night show here at the Amir Khan Boxing Complex.

A series of punches at the outset of the fourth round floored the Indonesian boxer.

“I am thankful to God Almighty for this win. I really enjoyed winning in front of home crowd. I am thankful to all the Pakistanis especially my fans in Gilgit-Baltistan who prayed for my success,” Usman said.

Regarding his next bout, Usman said he would now be gunning for WBC Youth title. “I would work hard to win the title and Inshallah I would do that.”

Asif Hazara beat Afghanistan’s Ramin Nejrabi in a super flyweight fight.

In featherweight bout, Nadir Baloch overwhelmed Hamid Khan (Afghanistan) on points. Local Bilal Mehsud overpowered Aminul Haq (Afghanistan) in the super lightweight category.

However, Afghanistan’s Jawad Hussain succeeded to beat Sikandar Abbasi (Pakistan) in the super featherweight bout. Zahoor Ahmed clinched his first international bout in junior category winning against his countryman Moin Khan with a second-round knockout. In the middleweight category, Adil Saeed claimed victory against his countryman Abbas Ali through a technical knockout.