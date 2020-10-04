All-inclusive book on Urdu ‘Lughat Naveesi’

By Ibne Ahmad

Tehqeeqi Aur Tanqeedi Mutalaya’ is a comprehensive thesis covering the classic and modern Urdu language originating from all fortresses of Urdu lovers. It covers the tradition of lexicology, semantics, phonetics, phonology, o r t h o g r a p h y, morphology, and syntax. The study of the history of dictionaries is an interesting topic for Urdu lovers and litterateurs. The Urdu language has abundantly benefitted from other languages such as Arabic, Persian, and Sanskrit. It is also exceedingly enriched with borrowings from fellow languages. Urdu is a living language, which has been constantly evolving through different periods of history. New words have been joining their ever-growing vocabulary and new meanings of surviving words have been getting up-to-date. No dictionary is ever complete and continues to expand, the same has been the case with the Urdu language dictionaries. Dr. Abida Batool along with providing a general history of Urdu dictionary-making has also presented a synopsis of Urdu dictionaries published at several points of time and of the lexicographers. She has presented an analysis of the entries added in the Urdu dictionaries, for example, she talks of Moulvi Abdul Haq inserting many words in his dictionary without providing any evidence. She has also dealt with socio-cultural influence on the development of dictionaries. Dr. Abida Batool has avoided emphatically introducing her ideas by stating her personal assessment and outlook. She has kept the focus just on the subject of her research and analysis, not on herself as she knew that forcing personal opinions on the readers could weaken her thesis-writing. She just writes on the subject sans emphasis and does not assume that her readers know what she is writing about. She has dealt with all the current controversies surrounding the subject matter of her thesis, which makes the reading interesting. Delineating upon the overall value of the subject matter she narrates its strengths and weaknesses as well. Dr. Abida Batool knows fully well that the purpose of a critical analysis is not merely to inform, but also to evaluate the worth, utility, excellence, distinction, truth, validity, beauty, or goodness of something. As a writer, she has not set her own standards rather described the standards the Urdu language has developed through various stages of history. She is unbiased, well informed, and quite reasonable. She has mentioned experts’ opinions on the subject matter under review, often backed up with evidence.