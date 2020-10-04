Thai envoy meets interior minister

By Our correspondent

Islamabad Ambassador of Thailand Pornpop Uampidhaya called on Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah here and discussed with him the matters of cooperation between the two countries in different fields. The visitor appreciated Pakistani government's effective measures for the control of coronavirus and said restoration of economic activities in the country was a good development. He thanked the interior ministry's cooperation for the return of Thai students during the pandemic. The envoy said Pakistan was very popular among Thai students. The minister said Pakistan and Thailand had friendly relations, which would grow further in future. He said Pakistan would extend all possible support and cooperation to Thailand in the relevant fields. The minister said the coronavirus-related situation had improved in the country and would get even better in the near future.