Inter-provincial trade of wood, non-wood products to be facilitated

ISLAMABAD: The climate change ministry would facilitate and harmonize inter-provincial movement, trade and commerce of wood and non-wood forest products through the Federal Forestry Board. According to the draft policy paper, the government agencies would ensure that producers receive better information and guidance on resources and tenure; techniques for harvesting, processing and marketing; and the trade regulations. The non-wood forest products include medicinal, aromatic and culinary herbs, forage and fodder, resin, oils, gums, mazri leaves, honey, silk, mushrooms, wild fruits, chilgoza nuts, pistachio nuts, wild almonds and wild pomegranate. Unfortunately, the producers did not receive attention in earlier forest policies and management that focused mainly on production and sale of timber. There are ten leading ‘dawakhana’ (small industries making herbal drugs) in Pakistan, which are using about 20 million rupees worth of medicinal herbs per year. There are 50,000 registered Tabibs/Hakims, besides a greater number of unregistered practitioners. Some five hundred thousand workers are employed in forestry and related industries such as logging, village carpentry and manufacture of timber components for the construction industry but the forestry sector contributes only 0.3 per cent to Gross National Product (GNP). The forests supply 32 per cent of Pakistan’s total energy needs in the form of fuelwood. Ninety percent of rural, and sixty percent of urban households use fuelwood, together with other forms of biomass as their primary energy source. The demand for forest products far exceeds the current level of sustainable domestic supplies.