Plan to restructure PBIT approved Islamabad

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), chaired by the Chairman of the Board Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, has approved a plan to restructure the organization and has directed Captain (r) Zafar Iqbal the Provincial Secretary Industries and Acting Chief Executive Officer of PBIT, to implement the plan, says a press release. Provincial Secretary Industries/Acting Chief Executive Officer of PBIT briefed the Chairman and the members of the Board about the overall PBIT reorganization plan, and about the investment and trade capacity of the province. The plan when implemented will reorganize the staff-structure of the body as per their job-description and will also ‘digitalize’ information about investment opportunities in trade and industry so that the information could be swiftly and efficiently made available to all potential domestic and foreign investors. The Board also approved the proposal to fill all positions presently lying vacant and directed the Chief Executive Officer that his team should also work hard and actively cover and support Trade-related projects, in addition to working for Industrial sector projects. Chairman Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan apprised members of the board about the present scope of operation of the organization and informed them that PBIT is already covering both the sectors. The Chairman also informed the members of the board that at present the Punjab alone is contributing around twelve billion dollars in the export sector. He said that we would like to significantly increase our contribution and, in the next few years will raise it to forty to fifty billion dollars. To be able to achieve this goal, in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, we must provide all assistance and support our investors may need. Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that the dream of achieving the goal of a prosperous Punjab could only be realized if we succeed in developing our Trade and Investment sector and increase our exports