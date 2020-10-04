close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
October 4, 2020

CPO seeks report in warden misbehaviour case

Islamabad

 
October 4, 2020

Ag APP

RAWALPINDI: City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Saturday took the notice of the incident in which a traffic warden misbehaved and thrashed a citizen, a police spokesman said. The CPO also directed Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to submit detail report about traffic warden namely Tahir who was involved in misbehaving and thrashing a citizen in Scheme III Chaklala. After investigating, departmental action would be taken against the traffic warden in the light of facts, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar said. The CTO said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. Traffic wardens should behave with motorists on roads in a polite and respectful way and their misbehaviour would not be tolerated, he added. – APP

