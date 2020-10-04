Rising drug prices force people to depend on quacks

By Our correspondent

Rawalpindi The rising prices of drugs have forced the ‘poor’ patients to depend on quacks to get relief but instead they multiply their miseries through their unregistered and unauthorized medicines. The drugs prices have witnessed considerable increase in last few years and the patients especially belonging to lower strata of society now literally find it hard to afford their medical treatment. The quacks are greatly benefitting from this situation and cashing in on the miseries of the patients by giving them unreliable medicines at ‘affordable’ prices. Shamim Akhtar, a mother of two children, said her son was suffering from fever and she brought him to a nearby government hospital, adding “The prices of medicines prescribed by doctors were too high after which she brought her son to a ‘hakim’ in Bagh Sardaran who charged Rs100 and gave his son three medicines.” To a question, she said, “I did not know whether the ‘hakim’ possessed skills to treat patients but I knew that I did not have Rs800 to buy medicines prescribed by the doctor for my ailing son.” Most of the people from middle and lower middle class are almost facing the similar situation due to which they have been left with no option except to turn towards quacks to seek medical treatment. It is interesting to note that the quacks present themselves as the counteracting benevolent rescuers who promise to provide immunity against all diseases.