Punjab agriculture minister visits Arid varsity

By Our correspondent

Rawalpindi Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi has said that agriculture is an important sector of Pakistan which contributes 20% to GDP and it has potential to increase by 40% with the use of modern agricultural technology & hard work. He stated this while addressing on Kissan Mela organised by Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Research Farm Koont, here on Thursday. The minister said that the land of Potohar area is very fertile which can be made fruit valley through rain harvesting and drip irrigation with the maximum yield of crops. Revolutionary measures in the agriculture sector are urgently needed to meet food needs which would also be helpful to improve the country's economy, he added. Highlighting the government's initiative he said present projects will increase the yield per acre of important crops as increasing the area under olives and grapes in rain-fed areas and will also improve the quality of farmer's life. Addressing the farmers Dr. Qamar uz Zaman, the Vice-Chancellor of the University said that farmers should use modern technology to reduce production costs and maximize profits and in this regard the university will extend its full cooperation to the farmers. The University will ensure to organize the farmer's fairs at the Tehsil level to provide new & innovative varieties of oilseeds, pulses, fruits and vegetable seeds to the farmers with the addition of farmer's training.