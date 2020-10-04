Plan to address civic problems evolved

Islamabad Islamabad Citizens Committee (ICC) has evolved a sector-wise consolidated plan to address the civic problems of the federal capital, says a press release. The plan will soon be presented to the Mayor of Islamabad for necessary action. This was announced here by the President of ICC, Syed M. Siddiq Hasan at a meeting of Committee’s Executive Council. The plan underlined some serious problems, being faced by the residents that needed urgent attention of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT administration and the Mayor, IMC. The ICC that was established in 1977 by late Syed M. Shakir Hasan, father of its incumbent President striving hard to improve and upgrade the living status of the citizen of federal Capital in line with the CDA’s Master Plan. Syed M. Siddiq Hasan who was re-elected as President ICC for the next twoyear term by the Executive Committee, said that shortage of water, deteriorating sanitation system and growing encroachment have badly affected the life of the citizens of Islamabad. The ICC, he said has always been cooperating with the local authorities for improving civic conditions. It has also been extending a helping hand to the ICT police for improving the security condition in the city. About the proposed plan, he said it carried a number suggestions for improving general Cleanliness, sewerage works, cleaning of streets, roads, construction of foot paths and maintenance of parks, etc. There are some other problems, like defective street and traffic lights and traffic hazards like, enforcement of one way traffic in and around all the major markets of Islamabad. Through the proposed plan, the attention of the authorities is also being drawn towards the problems relating to schools and hospitals, self-constructed speed breakers, proper maintenance of parks and playgrounds, he added. The President, ICC appreciated the follow- up action taken by the Mayor, IMC after its meeting with him last month. Immediate action was

observed on his part with regard to the maintenance of roads, street light and cutting of grace in H-8 grave yard etc. The ICC plans to meet the Mayor, IMC on a regular intervals to address the problems on regular basis, he added.