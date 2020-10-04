Micro-entrepreneur rises through COVID-19 crisis better than before

Muhammad Arif, a chicken and vegetable shop owner ina small town of Bagh, Kashmir, was in for a rude awakening when the government imposed lockdown in the country in late March. Being a Khushhali customer with monthly sale of Rs80,000 to90,000 pre-COVID, Arif was suddenly struggling to make ends meet when his customers began taking pandemic precautions and restrained from coming to hisshop during the peak days of the virus spread. During this time, he had a complete family to feed along with business costs to earn a minor income, says a press release. Instead of waiting for better times to surface themselves, Arif took a leap of faith where he used his savings to invest in his business further and deducted on daily household costs.Analysing the prevailing situation, where business hours got decreased and consumer behavior also changed; people were more reluctant on leaving the safety of their houses and approach to small shops for their daily needs. To combat the situation, Arif came up with a smart home delivery service of chicken, fruits and vegetables on daily basis. He printed flyers to advertise his new service, and then arranged for the logistics of his business operations. Lo and behold, his service became a success in little time since it provided customers with both convenience and safety. In situations like these, Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited(KMBL) extends its services for further financing to all its customers in order to sustain their businesses better; but Muhammad Arif was able to pull it off from his previous savings.It was also particularly beneficial for women who had mobility issues or didn’t wish to leave home for purchase of groceries. Such that, Arif not only regained his previous earnings but also identified a niche market of women who require fruits and vegetables at homes on regular basis. Arif’s shop is now running operations both from store and through delivery where his household income has increased more than before. A small amount of capital can go a long way to change somebody’s life and Arif’s case is an example of that. Arif is one of those Khushhali’s successful micro-entrepreneurs who fought adversity smartly and maintained their good credit history despite everything.