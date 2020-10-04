Passenger with weapon caught at airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad A passenger was barred to board a Karachi-bound flight after a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. S ources told that the accused Dr Masroor Ali was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and 32 bullets in a hand-carry during checking at the airport. H e had an expired license of the seized gun. The passenger was to board a private airline’s flight, PA-207. He was handed over to the police for further investigation. — APP