Passenger with weapon caught at airport

Islamabad A passenger was barred to board a Karachi-bound flight after a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. S ources told that the accused Dr Masroor Ali was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and 32 bullets in a hand-carry during checking at the airport. H e had an expired license of the seized gun. The passenger was to board a private airline’s flight, PA-207. He was handed over to the police for further investigation. — APP