Seven gamblers held

Rawalpindi

The police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering the table money amounting to Rs34,220 and eight mobile phones from their possession, the police spokesman said here on Saturday. Sadiqabad Police on a tip-off raided and arrested gamblers identified as Zaheer Ahmed, N a s e e r A h m e d , Mu h amma d Ali, Raja Umer, Zafar Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed and Mazhar Javed. The police registered separate cases against all of them under the gambling act. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements adding that no one would be allowed to carry illegal activity. -- APP