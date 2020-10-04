2 deaths, 82 new cases hint at situation getting worse Muhammad Qasim

Rawalpindi The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID- 19 is on a continuous rise in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district hinting towards a situation getting worse as in last 24 hours, another 82 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region while the virus claimed two more lives. It is for the second time in the last week that over 80 patients were tested positive in a day in the region. Earlier from July 23 to September 26, the number of patients tested positive for COVID-19 from the region in a day did not cross the figure of 80. In the last one week, as many as 425 new patients have been tested positive from the region while six patients have died of the disease in the last seven days and the trend is making the situation more alarming particularly because educational institutions at all levels have already started operations and marriage halls have also resumed working. Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that another patient, a 43-year old male who was a resident of Rawal Town died of COVID-19 here at Corona Management Centre in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology on Saturday while the virus claimed another life in the federal capital in the last 24 hours. After confirmation of 82 new patients positive for the disease in a day, the total number of patients tested positive from the twin cities has crossed the figure of 23,000. Of a total of 23,067 patients so far reported from the region, as many as 21,905 patients have already recovered while 473 have lost their lives. According to details, as many as 63 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT in last 24 hours taking tally to 16,713 of which 15,983 have so far recovered while 183 have died of the disease. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital reached 547 on Saturday. From Rawalpindi district, 19 new patients have been

tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking tally to 6,354 of which 5,922 have already recovered while 290 have lost their lives. The number of hospitalized patients was 12 on Saturday while 130 confirmed patients have been in home isolation in the district, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. As many as 344 suspects of the disease were under home quarantine in the district on Saturday.