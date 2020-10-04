Bikers the bane of pedestrians!

Ibne Ahmad

Rawalpindi Have you ever seen bikers shooting through the city streets or swarming places like markets barely missing pedestrians? They weave in and out of the crowd. They blast over speed breakers, barely missing pedestrians. They go too fast with little time to recover if something goes wrong. They ride the wrong way on one-way streets, they ride on the sidewalk. “I have seen a pedestrian and biker accident and this was probably the real beginning of my annoyance with them. I was crossing a oneway looking in the direction traffic should be coming from when a messenger bike came flying from the opposite direction nearly running me over. The biker had even the audacity to yell at me,” says Farrukh Naqvi, a trader. “I’ve been hit by a bike twice. I saw an elderly man mangled by a wrong-way bike in my neighborhood, and a friend spent many months recovering in a hospital and at home because a bike hit him. Bikes are a nuisance and a threat,” remarked Mubashar Raza, a graphic designer with an advertising company. “The most common type of accident involves a biker entering an intersection and either failing to stop properly or proceeding before it was safe to do so. Fortunately, I’ve never been hit by a biker. I always look over my shoulder to see if bikes are coming up behind me,” says Abid Hasan, a bank employee. “Throwing caution to the winds and without an iota of concern for fellow pedestrians, these modern-day bikers drive with gay abandon on the main roads, area streets, footpaths, whether on the ground level or flyover,” says “Bikers and pedestrians are frustrated with one another. Bikes are disliked intensely by the non-bike owning population? There are outcries against bikers poop all over the sidewalk. There is urgent need to promote responsible bike ownership,” says Samar Hussain, a painter. “Despite the dangers and the frustrations, most of us support bike use, especially as an alternative to driving in the city. So what’s wrong with bikes? Do they really mow down pedestrians? If you are walking, are you likely to be run over by a bike rider because he’s zipping from lane to lane? The answer is he will really mow you down because you are not paying attention,” says Asjad Ali, a shopkeeper in Shah Khalid Colony. Wasi Haider, a hospital employee, says: “As a biker, I’ve had countless numbers of pedestrians step off in front of me — sometimes from between parked cars, sometimes while crossing the road, but just didn’t choose to look. I’ve had lots of skid-to-a-stop moments and near misses. I’ll bet most of the pedestrians thought about me as a crazy biker not realizing they were primarily at fault for the near-miss.”