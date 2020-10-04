People are talking about

- the fact that the Senate human rights panel, during a briefing on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case provided by Lahore CCPO, Umar Sheikh, rightfully berated the man for his assumption that once again appeared to fault the victimof the incident. People say the CCPO has a habit of making ‘foot in the mouth’ statements which he did again by expressing his assumption that the incident took place because the victim “was travelling late at night without her husband's permission.” -- the shocking number of women who have committed suicide for various reasons in Thar during the last year, the latest being seventeen-yearold Momal Meghwar a gangrape victim who was being blackmailed by the men who raped her as they are out on bail. People say stricter laws about allowing such offenders out on bail need to be passed by an act in parliament as these defenceless, unprotected victims are often harassed to drop cases against their tormentors. -- the uplifting news that despite all odds, an electrician in Karachi has taught six of his eight daughters his craft to help thembecome self-reliant in the future because he could not afford to give them an education. People say it is persons such as himwho give inspiration and hope that despite themajority of the country’s populace regressing to the dark ages, there remain a few good persons who work towards an enlightened future for their daughters. -- how the abandoning of all SOP’s has caused a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases because the general public -- includingmany of the so called ‘educated’ lot -- believes that everything is hunky dory and no cause for worry. People say the maxim ‘better to be safe than sorry’ is apt in describing the situation and those who are careless about observing SOP’s because they think they are unnecessary, need to think of others and stop being selfish. -- the rising number of reported cases of

rape -- the latest being carried out in a hotel -- and how worrying it is because there must be many that go unreported for various reasons. People say the government needs to step up its efforts to pass strict laws that could help to stop such incidents because the punishment is severe, though unfortunately laws do not prevent criminals from carrying out their nefarious activities but at least they are a deterrent. -- how the recently marked International Day of Older Persons has highlighted the fact that unlike many countries, Pakistan doesn't have any relief benefits for senior citizens. People say measures such as concession on air travel, bus fares, metros, trains, fees for libraries, public parks, museums and healthcare at government hospitals should be introduced for the elderly, while those senior citizens who are in the workforce should be provided relief in professional taxes and renewal of licenses. -- the fact that it has become common news that an oil tanker has overturned somewhere or another, causing the precious liquid to spill out on the road. People wonder whether there are rules and regulations about the fitness of the vehicle, as well as the driver, to transport this kind of cargo and whether the companies bother to see that they are followed before sending the vehicles on their journey because considering the price of petrol, each tanker that overturns causes a loss ofmillions.