Naval chief pays farewell call on CJCSC

Rawalpindi
Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters here. The CJCSC thanked CNS for his services to the Nation during a long and illustrious career, says an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.