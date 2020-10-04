Prisoner commits suicide

AN UNDER-trial prisoner committed suicide due to protracted illness in Camp Jail on Saturday. The deceased has been identified asAdil Nasir, son of Naseer Ahmad, a resident of Misri Shah. He was imprisoned in a murder case last year. Jail officials said he was mentally ill and his treatment was underway. On the day of the incident, he hanged himself with a fence and committed suicide. The body was removedto morgue.—Correspondent