close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 4, 2020

Prisoner commits suicide

Lahore

 
October 4, 2020

AN UNDER-trial prisoner committed suicide due to protracted illness in Camp Jail on Saturday. The deceased has been identified asAdil Nasir, son of Naseer Ahmad, a resident of Misri Shah. He was imprisoned in a murder case last year. Jail officials said he was mentally ill and his treatment was underway. On the day of the incident, he hanged himself with a fence and committed suicide. The body was removedto morgue.—Correspondent

Latest News

More From Lahore