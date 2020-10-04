If personal attacks continue: Sh Rashid warns Maryam of earth-shaking disclosures

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has asked Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz to stop personal attacks against him.

Otherwise, he warned, “I will reveal such information [about you] which will bring a political storm in the country and prove earthshaking for you”.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Saturday, he said, “Maryam Nawaz has the advantage of being a woman.”

He said Prime Minister Imran khan had assigned him a responsibility to answer the questions of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and predicted that the next four months were very important and after that everything would be wrapped up. He said, “Nawaz Sharif has taken over the command of the party as he does not trust anyone except his daughter.”

The minister reiterated that the ‘Sheen League’ would emerge from the ‘Noon League’. He said when the nation was fighting against sectarianism and terrorism, Nawaz Sharif was speaking against the Army.

Sh Rashid said, “Today, Nawaz Sharif hates courts. Maryam Nawaz should tell what happened to her uncle and she should tell why her father, who is very ill, has not gone to any hospital yet.

He said the PML-N kept quiet for one year and 10 months as they were ‘bargaining’ for a deal.

He claimed that a number of people were involved in the bargaining, and also alleged that the PML-N used some other powers in the process also.

“Why Maryam Nawaz was silent for a year, I swear they were bargaining,” he alleged. Sheikh Rashid advised Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to be very careful from the PML-N as it had ditched him twice earlier. He said, “You will feel ashamed when Imran Khan will take the majority in the Senate in March elections.”

The minister once again dared the opposition to go for mass resignations so the government could conduct the by-elections subsequently. He claimed that Pakistan People’s Party would not resign from assemblies.

Sh Rashid said Nawaz Sharif had written a letter to Raheel Sharif saying that he had done a great service to democracy and now he had spoken against General (retd) Raheel.

“Nawaz Sharif has declared a war on an army which fought against ethno-nationalism, sectarianism and terrorism,” Sh Rashid said. He said that no Muslim Leaguer could be against the Pak Army.

Today, they find faults with the courts, but the courts of Naseem Hasan Shah and Justice Qayyum were good for them.

Sh Rashid said it was a wrong decision by Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow Nawaz Sharif’s address to the opposition all parties conference live telecast by private channels.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would go straight to jail once he returns home.

He said conspiracies were being hatched in London against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“The nexus against CPEC is happening in London, of which you [PML-N] are the biggest stimulus”, Sh Rashid added.

Earlier, the minister chaired a meeting at Railways Headquarters in which it was decided that 24 more trains would be privatised while six goods trains were also going to be privatised.

Sh Rashid announced resumption of Lahore-Mianwali train operations from Oct 20.