15 killed in Afghan car bomb attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JALALABAD: At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 others wounded in a car bomb attack that targeted a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.
The explosion occurred at an administrative building that also housed some military facilities in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar .