Sun Oct 04, 2020
October 4, 2020

15 killed in Afghan car bomb attack

October 4, 2020

JALALABAD: At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 others wounded in a car bomb attack that targeted a government building in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at an administrative building that also housed some military facilities in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar .

