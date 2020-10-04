Dolphin squad foils dacoity attempt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Dolphin squad foiled dacoity attempt at Main Canal road here on Saturday and arrested two dacoits.
As per the details, the officials of Dolphin Squad were on routine patrolling when they saw the dacoits riding on a motorcycle were looting a citizen resident of Dholanwal. The officials rushed to the site and arrested the dacoits