Sun Oct 04, 2020
October 4, 2020

Dolphin squad foils dacoity attempt

National

LAHORE: Dolphin squad foiled dacoity attempt at Main Canal road here on Saturday and arrested two dacoits.

As per the details, the officials of Dolphin Squad were on routine patrolling when they saw the dacoits riding on a motorcycle were looting a citizen resident of Dholanwal. The officials rushed to the site and arrested the dacoits

