Under trial prisoner commits suicide

LAHORE: An under-trail prisoner (UTP) committed suicide in his barrack by hanging himself in Camp Jail in the wee hours of Saturday.
Police said the prisoner, a resident of Misri Shah, was brought to jail on Dec 24, 2019 in a murder and attempted murder case by the Misri Shah police station. He was undergoing treatment for psychological complications, as advised by the visiting psychiatrist.