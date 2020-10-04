close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
October 4, 2020

Under trial prisoner commits suicide

A
APP
October 4, 2020

LAHORE: An under-trail prisoner (UTP) committed suicide in his barrack by hanging himself in Camp Jail in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police said the prisoner, a resident of Misri Shah, was brought to jail on Dec 24, 2019 in a murder and attempted murder case by the Misri Shah police station. He was undergoing treatment for psychological complications, as advised by the visiting psychiatrist.

