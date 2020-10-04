World Heart Day marked

LAHORE: Online public awareness sessions and walks were held across the country in collaboration with the leading healthcare institutions such as the Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS), Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD) and NICVD on the occasion of World Heart Day.

The events were held to promote heart health. A pharmaceutical company organised a a walk in Lahore in collaboration with the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease (KIHD) and the Pakistan Cardiac Society Karachi Chapter. It was led by Prof Abdul Rasheed, Prof Khalida Soomro, Prof Mansoor Ahmed, and Associate Prof Riffat Sultana. Experts spoke about how to lead a healthy life by taking special care of one’s heart. Dr Sumera Nasim from the KIHD stressed, “We must reduce the intake of salt to less than one teaspoon per day.” Dr Sanam Khawaja from the NICVD stated that 30-45 minute walk helps control blood pressure, reducing the risks of developing cardiovascular disease. Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioural risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet and obesity and physical inactivity.

Case against ex-LDA DG adjourned: An accountability court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond means case against former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema by October 7. According to the NAB, it had traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Cheema, and two are registered in the name of his family members.