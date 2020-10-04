‘It’s fortunate to meet a good teacher in life’

LAHORE: Noted author and intellectual Farooq Qaiser was the guest speaker at an event organised by the Lahore Arts Council (LAC), under its literary and cultural series Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain, here on Saturday.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi said that Farooq Qaiser introduced new dimensions in his field. He worked hard to make society beautiful, and the youths should learn from his work, she added. The programme host Sumera Khalil asked different interesting questions which were appreciated by the audience. Farooq Qaiser said, “I am doing my best to promote my art among the youths. I strive to make the younger generation aware of the vastness of this field.” Talking to the audience on Alhamra's live show on Facebook, Farooq Qaiser said that it was a true fortune to meet a good teacher in life. About the role of Uncle Sargam, he said that he created that role for his teacher.