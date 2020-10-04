PTI govt has failed to deliver: JI

LAHORE: JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has alleged that the PTI government has been trying to make civil government and military institutions controversial in the past two years.

Addressing the party workers here on Saturday, he said political setup made after 2018 general elections had badly failed to deliver and disappointed those who brought the PTI to power. He said there was a need to develop consensus on local government elections. But, he said, elections should be transparent in a way that no political party could raise a question on their impartiality. He said the local government election could be proved helpful in bringing the country out of crises on many fronts. Baloch lamented the country was passing through a difficult time which demanded consensus of the government and opposition parties on the issues related to national interests.

He said the failure of the government and opposition to reach a consensus could pose serious threats to democracy, CPEC, nuclear capability and Kashmir cause. He said JI would continue its constructive role for the people of Pakistan.