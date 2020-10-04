Guard tortured to death

LAHORE: A 23-year-old security guard of Bab-e-Pakistan Foundation was tortured to death by unidentified persons on Walton Road in the Factory Area police limits on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Zain. Police said some unidentified killer hit his head with an iron which proved fatal for his life. Police collected forensic evidence and recorded statements of the eyewitnesses. The body was removed to morgue.

Teenager commits suicide: A 17-year-old youth committed suicide over unknown issue in the Mozang police area on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Ahsan. Police said as a member of the victim’s family opened the door of a room, he found the victim hanged from a ceiling fan. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected forensic evidence. The body was removed to morgue.

Woman found dead in drain: A 35-year-old woman was found dead in an open drain on Zahoor Elahi Road on Saturday.

Passersby spotted her body in the drain and informed police. The body, yet to be identified, was removed to morgue.

court orders: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that ensuring prompt resolution to the issues relating to and arising from the matters before honourable courts constitute a top priority of the Punjab Police.

Not only all orders issued by courts must be implemented but it is also necessary for every police officer and official to cooperate and assist the courts at every level of judicial process, the IG said.

The IG Punjab directed all the command officers of the province to follow instructions before appearing in the courts and ensure strict implementation of the court orders.

Through a letter, the IG directed all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs and CCPO Lahore if a particular officer is summoned to court with his/her name or designation, he/she will ensure his/her presence in court instead of deputing another person for the purpose.

He said if a report is to be submitted in a court, the report should be complete and thorough supported by relevant evidence. He directed that in case of bail, all the details should be recorded in the case file submitted to the court such as the previous record of the accused along with the status of the any prior cases registered against the accused person.