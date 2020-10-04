PTI leader held with pistol, bullets at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD: Senior vice president of PTI Karachi was precluded from boarding a Karachi-bound flight after a pistol and bullets were seized from his possession at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday.

Senior Vice President of PTI Karachi Dr Masroor Ali was found to be carrying a 9mm pistol, three magazines, and 32 bullets in a hand carry during checking at the airport. He had an expired licence of the seized gun, a private news channel reported.

The passenger was to board a private airline's flight PA-207. He was handed over to the police for further investigation.