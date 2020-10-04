Karachi Circular Railway track: Limited train service to be launched for trial run

KARACHI: The federal and Sindh governments have agreed to start trial runs of local trains within a 12-kilometre portion of the track of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the next two months and then plan how to synchronise them with the modern circular railways system in the next phase.

This decision was taken in a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar at the CM House on Saturday.

The meeting was held to devise a strategy for launching the KCR project, as was decided in the Council of Common Interests meeting, and to implement the Supreme Court’s orders to start local train projects in the city. Umar said the Centre was serious about starting KCR at the earliest. He and the chief minister also discussed how to start local trains within the next few months, and if the local train system would synchronise with KCR’s modern railway system.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Jica remained engaged for the project from 2006 to 2012, but unfortunately, the financing arrangement that was agreed on earlier could not materialise. Given the stalemate on Jica financing, the chief minister said he took up the matter with the then prime minister on December 3, 2016, and requested him to include KCR under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework. He also requested the issuance of a sovereign guarantee for KCR’s revitalisation, the handing over of the Karachi Urban Transport Corporation to the provincial government for KCR’s construction and management, and the handing over of the right of way to the Sindh government.

Shah said the prime minister approved all his requests, and a committee was formed to seek options on the issue of the handing over of the ROW. “The KCR loop has an overlapping section of 12km with the Pakistan Railways project ML-1 that was launched under the CPEC framework.”