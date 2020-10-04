Malik not to pursue criminal, civil cases against US blogger

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior has decided not to pursue criminal and civil cases against US blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie after his vindication from the competent court from alleged charges.

He announced it after his complete exoneration from the fake, fabricated and malicious charges of rape by Ms. Cynthia Dawn Ritchie. PPP senior leader in his tweets publicly announced that he will not pursue the pending criminal and civil cases against her in good faith.

Rehman Malik said that he with humble nature does not claim victory as it is evident that the lady in question being under pressure from inimical elements was forced into levelling these insinuations against him.