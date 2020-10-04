Capital police bust gangs of organised drug dealers

ISLAMABAD: In a joint operation, the capital police, Crime Investigation Agency and Anti Narcotic Force have busted nine gangs of organised drug dealers in Tarnol and its adjoining area and seized a large cache of heroin, cocaine, XTC and ice.

DIG Police Syed Waqarud Din confirmed that the ICT police were doing recce of these organized drug gangs.

These organized drug dealers were involved in supplying heroin, ICE and other drugs to influential personalities including government officials, educational institutions in posh sectors and private parties with the assistance of influential people.

The police were collecting information about the working of these gangs, said Syed Waqarud Din.

It has been disclosed that some ICT police officials are also assisting these gangs.

During search, Rs300 million worth of heroin, ice, cocaine, XTC tablets and charas was seized.

Information about the facilitators of the arrested culprits is also being gained through their mobile phones.