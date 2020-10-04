ACE arrests excise inspector

GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Saturday arrested an excise inspector.

A citizen submitted to ACE Regional Director Rai Naeem Ullah Bhatti that excise inspector Ali Imran is demanding Rs 10,000 from him. The ACE circle officer Gujrat arrested the accused and recovered Rs 10,000 from him. Meanwhile, the ACE circle officer Sialkot visited various petrol stations and sealed six pumps for overcharging from citizens.

26 FACTORIES SEALED FOR POLLUTION: The district administration and environment teams have sealed 26 factories during the last four days and registered 26 cases against owners.

City AC Kamran Hussain, AC Sadar Saira Haider and DO environment Umer Ashraf visited the Sheikhupura Road, Khiali Shahpur and Smal Industrial estates and found 26 factories burning the banned material. The teams also fined 83 owners of smog-emitting vehicles.

WOMAN DRUG PEDDLER HELD: Police Saturday arrested a woman drug peddler from Alipur Chatha, Gujranwala.

On a tip-off, Ahmednagar police arrested accused Saima and recovered 1,400 gram charas from her.

YOUTH DIES: A youth died in a road accident in Madukhail. Reportedly, Ashiq, 22, was travelling on a motorcycle when a vehicle hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.