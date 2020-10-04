ISLAMABAD: For unknown reasons, successive governments led by the PPP, PML-N and PTI ignored the confidential note of the then Sindh chief secretary regarding the May 12, 2007 massacre in Karachi. The note reveals that the Musharraf government was warned on May 11 of possible bloodshed but the warning was ignored.



On May 13, the chief secretary sent a confidential note to the governor and chief minister, besides sharing the same note with the Presidency and PM’s office. Not only did the then rulers ignore the letter for obvious reasons, but subsequent governments belonging to the PPP, PML-N or even the PTI, also overlooked it or they could have possibly exposed the role in the violence not only of the MQM but also of the then military dictator General Musharraf.

The note revealed that not only was Musharraf's government warned in advance of the possible bloodshed on the day but efforts were also made to ban all rallies to pre-empt any violence. However, a deaf ear was turned by the government to all these warnings and suggestions. The then Chief Secretary Shakil Durrani was the author of this confidential note, which revealed that a few days before May 12, the governor Sindh and the then CJ Sindh High Court had agreed to ban all rallies and gatherings through an ordinance to avert any potential violence and killings. However, the governor did not get a green signal for the ban from Islamabad. Though Governor Ishratul Ebad was an MQM nominee, he was in favour of a ban on rallies.

On May 11, the chief secretary during an exclusive meeting of key officials of the law enforcing agencies had contacted the principal secretary to the then prime minister and warned him that “there was a better than 80 percent chance of violence the following day (May 12)”. The Musharraf government, however, did not pay heed to any recommendation to defuse the tension.

All those who were at the helm of affairs knew that General Musharaf, the then Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim and the MQM were adamant to go ahead with the confrontational strategy which ultimately led to the killing of 48 persons, many of them Pashtuns belonging to the ANP. The News had highlighted this note in 2016 but even then no attention was paid to the issue. As exclusively reported by this correspondent, the then Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz, Governor Ishratul Ebad, the then CJ SHC Justice Sabihuddin Ahmad, the then Chief Secretary Shakil Durrani, Home Secretary Brigadier Mohtaram and Additional IG Special Branch Bachal Sangri were among those who wanted to avoid a potentially explosive situation. However, they were overruled by Musharraf and other hardliners.

The note revealed that meetings were held on May 9 and 10, 2007 at the Governor’s House to seek a way to pre-empt an ugly situation from developing and for reducing or eliminating the threat of violence. But the advice of the Sindh government official to restrain or restrict the MQM and make the opposition rallies pass through different areas where the antagonists would be distanced from each other were not heeded. It was pointed that there would be serious clashes in case the opposing rallies were to come face to face and in the event of the blood being shed the situation would be difficult to control. The note stated: “It was clear to the senior administration and police officers that the situation was very dangerous and there were high chances of violence…”

At this stage, according to the document, the Sindh Governor and the CJ SHC took a positive initiative to defuse the situation. “The chief justice of the Sindh High Court visited the Governor’s House three times and a consensus, middle of the road understanding, was evolved. This consisted of calling off and prohibiting all rallies, gatherings and meetings everywhere in Karachi through the existing laws or through an ordinance for a limited period of time.” The document goes on to state: “Light appeared to be visible at the end of the tunnel! However, hours later much to our surprise and regret it emerged that this understanding was not to be formalized and implemented. It appeared that preference was to be given to ‘peoples’ power’ through mass rallies over the application of stringent laws of the State.”

Following an understanding between the Governor and the CJ SHC on May 10, the former contacted Islamabad the same evening but he failed to get a go-ahead from Musharraf. According to the document, “The next day i.e. May 11 the chief secretary called an exclusive meeting of the home secretary, director general Rangers, provincial police officer, city chief police officer Karachi and the additional inspector general (special branch) to discuss and evaluate the situation on the ground.” It added, “The informed view of this meeting was that the situation was ominous and that there was a better than 80 percent chance of violence the following day with the probability of it spreading along ethnic lines as by and large all political parties in Karachi are ethnic-based. These views were immediately conveyed on the telephone, in the presence of the attendees, of the meeting to the principal secretary to the prime minister.”

Following this warning from the top provincial administration, the then principal secretary to the PM spoke to PM Shaukat Aziz, who then contacted Musharraf to convey the plan to avoid a confrontation on May 12. However, Aziz also failed to convince the dictator, The News had reported in its exclusive story which appeared in 2016. The CS’s confidential note said that later on the evening of May 11, the police blocked Sharea Faisal at a number of places to prevent rallies from reaching the airport. Activists of the MQM similarly blocked roads in other parts of the city, effectively preventing any movement of traffic so that by the morning of the 12th the entire city was effectively sealed.

The CS wrote, “The four jeeps earmarked for the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s entourage could not reach the airport. The home secretary Sindh, the provincial police officer Sindh and the district coordination officer Karachi went to the airport by helicopter to apprise the CJP of the situation on the ground which by then had become even more tense and violent.

The CS added that during the course of the day, incidents of heavy firing and the burning of vehicles were reported from Malir, Landhi, Banaras Chowk, Sohrab Goth, Qasba Colony, Patel Para and other areas. The chief secretary’s note added: “The police and the Rangers were deployed in strength but in some areas where intense firing occurred, their absence was clearly felt and firing continued at some places for hours. Police and the Rangers came under a lot of public criticism.”

The May 13 note of the chief secretary added: “No attendance was possible in offices, the commercial centres were shut and the lawyers found it difficult to reach the High Court. The economic loss to Karachi was colossal. The chief justice Sindh High Court called the chief secretary on telephone early in the morning stating that judges were unable to reach the courts, which he said was most unfortunate. He also mentioned that sadly his compromise proposals were not accepted which could have averted the unfortunate happenings.”

The then chief minister got upset with the chief secretary for writing all this in black and white. A few weeks later, the chief secretary was removed by Musharraf on the CM’s recommendations. For unknown reasons, none of the successive governments, whether led by the PPP, PMLN or PTI, paid any attention to this confidential note of the then chief secretary.