Trump says doing well

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he was feeling well. Trump left the White House and was moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center near Washington on Friday just hours after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In an afternoon tweet, he said: “Doctors, Nurses and all at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!”

Earlier according to a British wire service a person familiar with his health said that Trump was not yet on a clear path to recovery from COVID-19 and some of his vital signs over the last 24 hours were very concerning,.

One of his doctors said Trump had told them “‘I feel like I could walk out of here today.’”

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of Trump’s care.

White House doctor Sean P. Conley told reporters outside the hospital on Saturday that Trump had not experienced difficulty breathing, and currently was not on supplemental oxygen.

“The team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Conley said.

Conley would not provide a timetable for Trump’s possible release from the hospital.

The White House has said Trump, 74, will work in a special suite at the hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure. He had no public events scheduled on Saturday.

Conley said Trump had received a first dose of a five-day course of Remdesivir, an intravenous antiviral drug sold by Gilead Sciences Inc that has been shown to shorten hospital stays. He is also taking an experimental treatment, Regeneron’s REGN-COV2, one of several experimental COVID-19 drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin, Conley has said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was himself hospitalized with COVID-19 in April, told reporters on Saturday he had no doubt Trump would make a strong recovery.

“He’s a naturally obviously very resilient character and I’m sure he’ll come through it very well,” Johnson said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message to Trump and his wife on Saturday, wishing them a speedy recovery, Chinese state TV said.

The Trump campaign on Friday suspended in-person campaign events involving the president or his family. But Pence will continue stumping for the president and Trump’s campaign said on Saturday that Pence will host an Oct. 8 event in Peoria, Arizona.

Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will work from home, according to a senior campaign official.

Biden pulled ads attacking Trump off the air but otherwise continued his campaign, traveling to Michigan on Friday after testing negative for the virus.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, Biden urged Americans to don masks. “Don’t just do it for yourself. Do it for the people you love.”