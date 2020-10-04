Makkah’s Grand Mosque to receive Umrah pilgrims today

RIYADH: Makkah’s Grand Mosque will see the return of Umrah pilgrims on Sunday for the first time since the pilgrimage was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus, with the exception of Hajj.

Pilgrims will gather at allocated sites in Makkah including Ajyad, Al-Shasha, Al-Gazzah and Al-Zahir, and will be transported to the mosque by special busses. They will be accompanied by a health care professional. The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques is prepared to receive pilgrims and has various preventative measures in place to ensure their safety, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. At least 1,000 employees have been enlisted to monitor Umrah rituals at the Grand Mosque and it is cleaned 10 times a day.