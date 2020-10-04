Polish mountaineer dies scaling mountain

ISLAMABAD: A Polish climber has fallen to his death while attempting to summit a peak in northern Pakistan, an official from the country´s Alpine Club confirmed on Saturday.

Ilczuk Michael Jakob fell on Thursday as he was attempting to scale Dhee Dasth Sar, an approximately 6,000-metre mountain in the Karakoram Range.

"The rescue team confirmed the death of Mr Ilczuk Michael Jakob, who fell down during climbing and got a serious injury", Karrar Haidri, spokesman for the Alpine Club of Pakistan, said. His climbing partner Bodganski Jakob had attempted to render aid but Ilczuk Jakob succumbed to his injuries and harsh weather on Friday, Haidri said. Bodganski Jakob was later rescued and picked up from base camp by an army helicopter.