That education institutions will operate like a for-profit organisation is shocking. Education is the basic right of every citizen. However, in our country, private schools have turned this important sector into a money-making venture. For higher profits, schools charge high tuition fee. There is no concession for those parents who cannot afford to pay the fee. School principals show no compassion towards the poor. Many poor parents try to send their children to private institutions for their better future. However, because of the high monthly fee, they are forced to discontinue their children’s education. Our country needs immediate education reforms.

Jwanain Wahab

Turbat