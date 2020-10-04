Every other day, there is news about a gang rape or child sexual abuse. These incidents have become so common. The authorities have done nothing to ensure that women and children are safe. We have to think before going out with our friends or family. No one is safe in this country. Also, the rise in street crimes has again created an environment of fear and stress. The people are losing their valuable processions, but the authorities are silent. How are we supposed to deal with this situation?

Our government needs to take immediate steps to provide security to all citizens. All residential areas should have a sufficient number of security officials. Similarly, highways and motorways must have the sufficient number of police officers. A country cannot grow economically if it doesn’t provide security to its citizens. The authorities should focus on making our streets and residential areas safe. We cannot achieve the dream of being a prosperous country unless the authorities provide security to its citizens.

Gul Naz

Karachi