Actions speak louder

Time after time, PM Imran Khan complains about the country’s justice system. He is of the view that the reason for our country’s poor growth is that our laws let the powerful escape. Why is he forgetting that he is the prime minister of the country and he has to take steps to revive the country’s judicial system? Also, such statements regarding the country’s justice system from a prime minister can damage our reputation. It is time PM Imran Khan worked towards improving the justice system. Mere talks will not work.

Syed Karim Shah

Swabi