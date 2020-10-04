close
Sun Oct 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 4, 2020

Actions speak louder

Newspost

 
October 4, 2020

Time after time, PM Imran Khan complains about the country’s justice system. He is of the view that the reason for our country’s poor growth is that our laws let the powerful escape. Why is he forgetting that he is the prime minister of the country and he has to take steps to revive the country’s judicial system? Also, such statements regarding the country’s justice system from a prime minister can damage our reputation. It is time PM Imran Khan worked towards improving the justice system. Mere talks will not work.

Syed Karim Shah

Swabi

Latest News

More From Newspost