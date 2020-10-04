A deadly virus

This refers to the letter ‘Follow SOPs’ (Oct 2) by Balach Wahid. It is indeed shocking to see that a majority of the people are not following SOPs. At some healthcare institutions, even doctors are not wearing masks. The people already know how dangerous the virus could be. They also know that our country doesn’t have well-equipped healthcare system. Still, they are not taking the virus seriously and are not ready to listen to the government. The authorities should carry out door-to-door awareness campaigns to create awareness among the people and to encourage them to follow SOPs.

Muneeb Maqsood

Singanisar