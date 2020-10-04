Major barriers

Our government has ignored the plight of people with disabilities. No practical steps have been taken by the authorities to create an inclusive environment for these people who are still at the receiving end of the discriminatory attitude of our society. Many talented people are deprived of well-paying jobs because employers are not willing to accommodate them.

Why don’t the authorities take notice of this hurtful attitude? Inaccessible public infrastructure is a major barrier for people with disabilities. Our country should take adequate steps to create a better system where everyone has access to opportunities.

Muhammad Haider

Karachi