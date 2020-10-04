AVCC arrests drug dealer

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi police arrested a notorious drug dealer, Faizan Ameen, during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Manghopir.

According to an AVCC spokesperson, the suspect was wanted in more than four cases by the Mangophir and Pak Colony police.

A hand grenade and a 9mm pistol were found on him. The AVCC police have registered two FIRs.

Separately, a woman allegedly involved in drug peddling was arrested in the Rehri Goth area within the limits of the Sukkun police station on Friday. Police the woman was a notorious drug dealer and had been arrested about one dozen times in the past.