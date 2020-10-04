Cop injured for resisting mugging bid

A police inspector was shot and wounded for putting up resistance during a robbery bid on Hawkesbay Road on Saturday.

According to the Site B Section police, 57-year-old Idrees, who is a reader to the DIGP Traffic, was taken to the Civil Hospital where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

SHO Zawar Hussain said the cop got injured when two suspects riding on a motorcycle intercepted his car and attempted to loot him. A case has been registered.

Fire at warehouse

A plastic warehouse at a timber market in Orangi Town No 10 was gutted by a fire that broke out in the early hours of Friday.

One fire tender was despatched to the site to douse the flames but as it was not enough, another fire tender was sent to the warehouse. No one was hurt in the fire.