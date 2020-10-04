Work under way to repair roads damaged by rains: Shallwani

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has started the replacement of the Ghareebabad flyover's joint extension and joint extensions of others flyovers under the KMC will also be repaired or changed.

KMC Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani announced this while visiting MT Khan Road, Old Queens Road and their adjacent areas on Saturday. He said that after heavy rains in the city, the condition of many roads had become deplorable and work had been started to repair them.

“Roads development under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) was also under way and we are trying to complete the works,” he said.

Shallwani added that there were 104 arteries in Karachi under the administrative control of the KMC and District Municipal Corporations (DMCs).

The administrator explained that for the other roads in the city, different landowning authorities were responsible.

All the institutions should renovate and construct roads within their jurisdiction and the KMC was ready to support them, the administrator said.

He said that he had directed the parks director general to plant trees on footpaths, green belts and both sides of roads so that people could have healthy environment.

During a visit to the Science Centre, Shallwani was informed that students were being trained at the centre.

He said no county could develop without scientific education which was essential to put any country on the path of prosperity and development.

“Those countries that understood the importance of science are not only developed and prosperous but also very strong economically,” he said and cited the example of China.

The administrator said that China had developed due to science and technology. “Now wars cannot be won with traditional weapons and success could only be achieved through science and technology,” he remarked.

He said the government should facilitate such institutes and there was a need to turn the coming generation towards science and technology.