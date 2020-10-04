Four killed in road crashes

Four people lost their lives in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Friday.

A young man died after an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Nazimabad flyover. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Another unidentified young man died after a vehicle hit him near Defence Morr. The body was taken to Jinnah Hospital.

Separately, 35-year-old Fareed, son of Haroon, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle near the Light House traffic signal on MA Jinnah Road. His body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Fareed was a resident of the Soldier Bazaar area. Police said they had registered a case.

An 18-year-old youth, identified as Kashmir, son of Ameer, died when he was ran over by a speeding vehicle while he was crossing a road within the limits of the Gadap City police station.

Police said the deceased was a resident of the Kathore area.