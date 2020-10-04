Four killed in road crashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Four people lost their lives in separate mishaps in parts of the city on Friday.
A young man died after an unidentified vehicle hit him on the Nazimabad flyover. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Another unidentified young man died after a vehicle hit him near Defence Morr. The body was taken to Jinnah Hospital.
Separately, 35-year-old Fareed, son of Haroon, died after his motorcycle was hit by a speedy vehicle near the Light House traffic signal on MA Jinnah Road. His body was transported to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Fareed was a resident of the Soldier Bazaar area. Police said they had registered a case.
An 18-year-old youth, identified as Kashmir, son of Ameer, died when he was ran over by a speeding vehicle while he was crossing a road within the limits of the Gadap City police station.
Police said the deceased was a resident of the Kathore area.