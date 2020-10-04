AVLC arrests five ‘motorcycle thieves’

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police on Saturday claimed to have arrested five motorcycle thieves.

Baber Ali, Asif Soomro, Abdul Rehman, Ali Hassan and Noman were arrested during raids conducted in different areas of the city, including Korangi and Jamshed Quarters.

According to a spokesperson for the AVLC, the suspects were habitual rickshaw and motorcycle thieves, adding that two rickshaws, two motorcycles and some spare parts were recovered from their possession.

They used to sell parts of the stolen motorcycles and rickshaws to scrap dealers. They were said to have been arrested for the first time; hence, they had no earlier criminal record. Efforts for more arrests were under way, the spokesperson added.