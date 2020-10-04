Governor Sarwar greets LCCI poll winners

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Saturday greeted veteran business leader and Founder Group Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik for landslide victory in annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Talking to Iftikhar Malik by telephone, the governor said that PIAF Founder Alliance candidates had a clean sweep on all seats which reflected its popularity in the business community.

He said that Lahore after Karachi was the second hub of economic activities and traders always played a key role in national development.

He said the LCCI was the largest and the oldest chamber of commerce in the country established in 1923 which produced eminent figures in Pakistan.

He said the PTI government especially Prime Minister Imran always attached great importance to business community and had already issued directives to all federal and provincial departments to address the genuine grievances of the business community on top priority.

Mohammad Sarwar said he was all the time available to them and always not only extend cooperation but also take up their legitimate issues to the quarters concerned for their solution.

Iftikhar Malik thanked the Punjab governor for his support and acknowledgment of democratically conducted fair, free and transparent elections of the chamber.

He said it was indeed important to increase exports and for that purpose cost of doing business needed to be reduced so that products could remain competitive in the world markets.

He said that LCCI had always acted as a bridge between the government and the business community.